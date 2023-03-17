Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $37.57 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

