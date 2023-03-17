Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZS opened at $108.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

