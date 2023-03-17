Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 151.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 439,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 75,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.