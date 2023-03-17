Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

