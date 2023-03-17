Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $396.80 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and approximately $396.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.89 or 0.06494345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00062341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00047767 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,243,101 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

