CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bryan Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
CareMax Trading Up 2.2 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on CMAX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CareMax to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
CareMax Company Profile
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
Read More
