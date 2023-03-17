CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

In related news, Director Bryan Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 427,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.86. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMAX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CareMax to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

