CareTech (LON:CTH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $748.50

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.50 ($9.12) and traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.14). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.14), with a volume of 424,247 shares traded.

CareTech Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 750 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 748.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £850.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,714.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CareTech Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

