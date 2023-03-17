CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,331. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,375.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,242 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

