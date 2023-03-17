Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude Sells 1,292 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %
ARW traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.42. 267,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.
Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.
