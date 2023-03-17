Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.14. The company had a trading volume of 212,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,463. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $215.36 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $20,219,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 203,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

