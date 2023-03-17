Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $221.42

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $221.42 and last traded at $222.19, with a volume of 256020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.92.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.