Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $221.42

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $221.42 and last traded at $222.19, with a volume of 256020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.92.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.