Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CCL opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &



Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

