Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Antero Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,846,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,263. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

