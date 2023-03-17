Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Antero Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Antero Resources Trading Down 2.1 %
AR traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,846,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,263. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.48.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
