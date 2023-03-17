Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 8.5 %

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.62. 430,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $588.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading

