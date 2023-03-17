Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $69,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 374,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,000. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

