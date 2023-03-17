Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,875 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of KEY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,829,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,331,734. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

