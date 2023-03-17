Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 655,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after buying an additional 493,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

CMC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,708. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

