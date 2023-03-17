Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up 2.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.26. 5,347,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,030,491. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.