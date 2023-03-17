Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. 113,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

