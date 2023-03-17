Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,016. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.85.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

