Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

