Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 14,404,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,550,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

