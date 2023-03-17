Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.27. 1,551,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,820. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

