Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,721 shares. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $904.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

