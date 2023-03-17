Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Unum Group by 412.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 680,241 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Unum Group by 22,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE UNM traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 1,016,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,375. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.