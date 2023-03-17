Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NVS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $82.66. 826,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

