Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.57. 1,558,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

