Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $82.25 Average PT from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $97.68.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 9,436.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 446,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,177 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2,220.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 348,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $22,564,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

