Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $218.71 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

