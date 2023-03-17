Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 3.7 %

CATY traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 278,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

