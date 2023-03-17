Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 155,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $953,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

