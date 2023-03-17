Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 155,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $48.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.