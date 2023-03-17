Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $74,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

