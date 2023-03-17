Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $85.17 on Friday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

