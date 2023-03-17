Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James boosted their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Cemtrex Price Performance

CETX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($2.28). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 77.83% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

