Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as high as C$1.84. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 11,626 shares.

Centamin Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

