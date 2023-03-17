Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Century Casinos Price Performance
Shares of CNTY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 2.57. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
