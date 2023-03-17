Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 2.57. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

About Century Casinos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $313,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 147,969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.