Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $407,916.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,242.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,505. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

