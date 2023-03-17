CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$4.60

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.58.

CEU opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

