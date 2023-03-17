CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

