CGN Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

