CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 602,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,356,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

