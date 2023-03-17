CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 1,953 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $65.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

