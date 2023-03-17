CGN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 348,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $272.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
