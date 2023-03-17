CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 180.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

PSK opened at $33.72 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.