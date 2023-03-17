CGN Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

NYSE:UPS opened at $187.92 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

