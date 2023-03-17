CGN Advisors LLC Sells 25,713 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 129,522 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,582,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TAXF opened at $49.72 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.