CGN Advisors LLC Sells 754 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Shares of ORCL opened at $84.82 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.