Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLDT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

CLDT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 209,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $493.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chatham Lodging Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1,680.34%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

