Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 0.7 %

CHEF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 278,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $42.16.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 71,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 52,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

See Also

