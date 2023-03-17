Chemours (NYSE:CC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.